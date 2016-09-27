Voters Guide: District 5

City of residence: Grand Rapids

Why are you running for office? I am running for office because I want to continue to serve the residents of Senate District 5 in St. Paul. For the last four years we have made substantial improvements in our state and I want to build on that work.

What are the most important issues facing your community? The two most important issues facing our community are education and job creation. We need to make sure our rural schools are given the resources they deserve, and we also need to have economic opportunities for the people who choose to live in rural Minnesota.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I will continue to author and support legislation that makes improvements to our rural schools. We also need to make sure that we invest in our natural resource based economy to maintain and create opportunities for people who want to live in our area.

Name: Tom Anzelc

City of residence: Balsam Township

Party: DFL

Position sought: House District 5B

Why are you running for office? I'm honored to have represented much of northern Minnesota at the State Capitol. I was born and raised here, raised a family here and, most importantly, my neighbors and fellow citizens trust me to represent them. They know I care about them and that they are my only special interest.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Cass and Itasca counties are great places to live. Rural Minnesota is challenged by a shortage of living wage jobs, declining enrollment in schools, and transportation needs. Our abundant natural resources that make us a tourist destination, our forest products and minerals have served us well, but we must diversify.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Northern rural Minnesota, due to our declining population and the movement of young people to the metro area, is outnumbered at the Capitol. Our representatives need to be dedicated, well-spoken and bipartisan. I have those qualities and I am effective at the Capitol.

Name: Sandy Layman

City of residence: Cohasset

Party: Republican

Position sought: House District 5B

Why are you running for office? I am running for the Minnesota House because our district deserves an independent leader who will put northern Minnesota's needs first. For 30 years, I have worked successfully in business and community development. As your representative, I will be a strong rural voice with the experience to get things done.

What are the most important issues facing your community? The most important issue facing the future of our communities is regaining a balance between protecting our natural resources and creating sustainable job growth by growing and diversifying our economic base. In addition, the rise in health care costs is a growing concern for families and small business owners.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I will support common sense regulations that satisfy environmental concerns without interfering with rural economic growth. Furthermore, I will prioritize education to ensure our workforce is trained for emerging jobs. I will stop wasteful spending on MNsure's broken website so we can cut the MNsure tax, saving families $22 million.

Name: Dennis Barsness

City of residence: Bovey

Party: Green

Position sought: House District 5B

Why are you running for office? I am running for office to give the people an option to vote for a candidate who stands for the people, not large corporations and special interest groups. I refuse corporate and PAC donations.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Poverty has become a cash crop for the area causing a majority of residents to live in fear in one form or another. Many residents lack financial security, affordable health care and are limited on healthy food options.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I would work toward building local economies and implement environmentally safe and future focused industry in allowing boom and bust industries to add to economies without leaving devastating impacts behind.