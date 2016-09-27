Voters Guide: District 9

Paul Gazelka, R

Jason Weinerman, DFL

Name: Paul Gazelka

City of residence: Cass County

Party: Republican

Position sought: Senate District 9

Why are you running for office? To stand up for, and protect, my constituents' ability to pursue the American Dream as they choose it. Tasked with the mandate to make government responsible and accountable to the people whom it serves.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Pass tax relief for farmers, veterans, small business owners and more, similar to what 89 percent of all legislators voted for during session but Gov. Dayton vetoed in June. Repeal MNsure health care and offer solutions that work. Provide funding for roads and bridges.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Pass the same tax bill and, if necessary, override a governor's veto during next year's session. MNsure replacement could include being allowed to purchase plans without mandated coverages to reduce premiums. Eliminate all health-care related taxes, which would lower health insurance costs. A $700 million bonding bill for roads.

Name: Jason Weinerman

City of residence: Little Falls

Party: DFL

Position sought: Senate District 9

Why are you running for office? I am running for office to reconnect the state government with the interests of the people. I want to return Minnesota's government to one that is driven by grassroots citizens' ideas where the state government supports local decision-making and problem-solving to meet the community's needs.

What are the most important issues facing your community? We are facing a generational change with baby boomers retiring and millennials entering the workforce. This is challenging us to prepare for a strong future while respecting the contributions of older generations. We need to make sure no one is left behind while we move forward.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I would work to redesign state programs and departments to provide for a focus on grassroots problem-solving rather than a top down mandate system. I would move the state toward providing a foundation for local support rather than as a barrier to getting things done.

House District 9A

Elect 1

Meg Litts, DFL

John Poston, R

Name: Meg Litts

City of residence: Staples

Party: DFL

Position sought: House District 9A

Why are you running for office? I believe that to be an effective government of the people, by the people, and for the people, each one of us must serve our civic duty in one capacity or another. I have been called to represent the needs and interests of the citizens of our great region.

What are the most important issues facing your community? When elected, I will work to pass a transportation bill within the first 30 days of the session, build a budget that supports the lives and livelihoods of our region, and ensure both access and equity for our region so that our needs and interests are represented in legislation.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? First, I will listen to the voters of 9A. Next, I will work across the aisle to ensure that we are getting done the work we were all elected to do. Lastly, I pledge to be present, voting on bills so that I am effectively representing the people of 9A.

Name: John Poston

City of residence: Lake Shore

Party: Republican

Position sought: House District 9A

Why are you running for office? I believe we need more business people and fewer politicians in St. Paul. I will advocate for tax simplification, tax reform and tax relief. I will defend our Second Amendment rights. I will be involved in committee work that is most important to my district and for rural Minnesota.

What are the most important issues facing your community? There needs to be better healthcare options for individuals, families and businesses. We have issues that need to be addressed regarding our aging population, veterans issues, waste-fraud and entitlement abuse. We need tax simplification, tax reform and tax relief.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I will put the time and effort into being present, being engaged, and I am committed to my district's priorities. I will work across party lines to get issues addressed and resolved. I will do what is right for my district and for rural Minnesota.