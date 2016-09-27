Voters Guide: Pine River-Backus School Board

Name: Chris Cunningham

Position sought: Pine River-Backus School Board

Why are you running for office? I would like to continue working with the staff, administration and community keeping Pine River-Backus in high standards, working all aspects we need to be focused on. Working our strategic plan, making sure our community is in the know and having a safe environment for our children.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Kids are our future! They are the most important issue! Health, safety and quality education is always at the forefront. Making sure the community is educated on decisions made by the board for these reasons. Lastly following the plan set forth by community and staff.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Working with directors and administration to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep our children safe whether buses or building and grounds. Being visible and approachable to all community members when all questions arise. Finally working our strategic plan, staying focused on the ever-changing world of education.

Name: Jason Marcum

Position sought: Pine River-Backus School Board Why are you running for office? I have previously served on the board and I also have two children in school. I enjoy being part of helping the place where my children go to school be the best place it can be.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Didn't provide answer. Specifically, how would you address those issues? I have served on the board, so I have an idea of what is expected. I have years of business and customer service experience that will help me make decisions. I care about what is going on above and beyond, "How much are my property taxes going up this year!?"

Name: Dawn Rubner

Position sought: Pine River-Backus School Board

Why are you running for office? I would like to offer all of the students at PR-B the best possible education. We should use our tax dollars as effectively as possible and try to get as much "bang for our buck" as we can.

What are the most important issues facing your community? We need to look at the budget and stretch it as far as we can without increasing taxes every year, keeping in mind that students come first. Finding and keeping good teachers. Keeping in mind what our community needs and wants to maintain and increase jobs in this area.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I'm not afraid to ask questions or to vote no. I have a good understanding of the school budget. On every issue I will ask myself: Is this good for PR-B students? Will this keep class sizes and offerings where they need to be? Are we on or within budget?

Name: Dave Sheley

Position sought: Pine River-Backus School Board

Why are you running for office? I would like to continue to work for the students of the district. I feel we are moving in a positive direction and would like to be a part of it for another term.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Test scores seem to get the most attention, but I feel it is about providing a rigorous and relevant education for all of our students. We need to continually be mindful of preparing our students for their next steps, whether it is continuing their education or joining the workforce.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I want to support the efforts of our leaders and staff to improve our curriculum, programs and offerings at PR-B. I want all our students to be challenged and engaged at PRB.