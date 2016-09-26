Cronquist pleads guilty to 2 counts of murder

There will be no jury trial for Tyler Allan Cronquist.

The Brainerd man, charged for the Jan. 4, 2015, double shooting at an apartment on Juniper Street in Brainerd, pleaded guilty to the crimes Monday, admitting he intentionally shot with an intent to kill his victims.

Jury selection was expected to begin Monday for Cronquist, 25, in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd. However, a plea agreement was reached instead.

Cronquist shot and killed Joseph Kroll and shot and injured Chelsey Crawford, both of Brainerd, at Crawford's apartment on the 800 block of Juniper Street in Brainerd. The victims were airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where Kroll died as a result of the gunshot wound. Crawford survived.

Cronquist admitted guilt on Monday and was convicted of felony first-degree murder with intent and attempted first-degree murder with intent. All other charges were dismissed.

Cronquist was the second suspect to go to court for the shootings. Nathan David Becker, 26, Brainerd, who also was charged in the case but was found not guilty in May by a Crow Wing County jury. He was charged with aiding and abetting Cronquist with the shootings.