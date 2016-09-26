Crow Wing County Sheriff's deputies pursued a suspect who fled on foot at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning from a residence on 5 Mile Road east of Brainerd.

The 31-year-old male suspect, who had an outstanding warrant for contempt of court, ran into a nearby swamp, Sgt. Andy Bradley of the sheriff's office said.

He was apprehended after roughly an hour with the help of a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter that was in the area for an unrelated call when the pursuit began.

Brainerd Police and a ground-based state patrol officer also assisted.