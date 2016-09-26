Cass County Most Wanted: September

In their place are Missie Lee Camacho, Jennifer Jean Johnson, Hector Villegas Ramirez and Shiloh Sheridan Williams. They join Natalie Mae Beaulieu, Isaiah Andrew Bimberg, Donald Edwin Connors, Anthony Leo Fuller, Matthew Alexander Kline and Renee Marie Norris.

There are four new faces on the Cass County Most Wanted list for September as four people from last month have since been arrested.

Cass County deputies arrested Tara Marie Cournoyer, Jimmie Derek Harrison Sr., Thomas Alfred Robinson and Desiree Lynn Thompson so they are no longer on the Most Wanted List.

In their place are Missie Lee Camacho, Jennifer Jean Johnson, Hector Villegas Ramirez and Shiloh Sheridan Williams. They join Natalie Mae Beaulieu, Isaiah Andrew Bimberg, Donald Edwin Connors, Anthony Leo Fuller, Matthew Alexander Kline and Renee Marie Norris.

As of Friday, there were 460 total active warrants, slightly up from 451 last month in Cass County, which includes 216 misdemeanors, 104 gross misdemeanors and 140 felonies.

If anyone recognizes or sees any of these people, they are asked to call Cass County Sheriff's Office at 218-547-1424. People do not have to identify themselves to authorities when turning in a Most Wanted person.

The current Cass County Most Wanted list:

• Beaulieu, 29, is wanted for failing to appear in court on fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Her warrant was issued July 26, 2016.

• Bimberg, 20, is wanted for failing to appear in court on fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. His warrant was issued July 21, 2016.

• Camacho, 33, is wanted for failing to appear in court for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Her warrant was issued Aug. 31, 2016.

• Connors, 50, is wanted for failing to appear in court on fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. His warrant was issued June 21, 2016.

• Fuller, 43, is wanted for failing to appear in court for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. His warrant was issued Aug. 28, 2015.

• Johnson, 28, is wanted for a probation violation for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Her warrant was issued Sept. 22, 2016.

• Kline, 23, is wanted for probation violation for burglary. His warrant was issued Aug. 8, 2016.

• Norris, 39, is wanted for failing to appear in court on fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Her warrant was issued Dec. 29, 2015.

• Ramirez, 41, is wanted for failing to appear in court for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. His warrant was issued Aug. 2, 2016.

• Williams, 33, is wanted for failing to appear in court for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. His warrant was issued Sept. 14, 2016.