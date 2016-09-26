Dayton declares Oct. 22 to be Jacob Wetterling day
ST. PAUL—Gov. Mark Dayton on Friday issued a proclamation declaring Oct. 22, to be "Jacob Wetterling Day" in the state of Minnesota, which marks the 27th anniversary of his kidnapping, a news release said.
A private funeral for Jacob was held Sunday.
There are currently 354 missing and endangered children in Minnesota. Learn more about preventing child abduction and exploitation on the Missing Children Minnesota or Jacob Wetterling Resource Center websites.