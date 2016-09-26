On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, two area alpaca farms, along with alpaca owners from across the United States and Canada, will invite the public to come to their farm or ranch to meet their alpacas and learn more about them, including the luxury fiber they produce.

Foothills Alpaca Farm

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Foothills Alpaca Farm will welcome guests for activities, including spinning demonstrations.

Foothills Alpaca Farm is located at 190 68th Ave. S.W., Backus. From Highway 371, go west on Highway 87 approximately 8 1/2 miles. Turn left where Cass County 41 goes north. The farm is .7 miles on the left. From the west, on Highway 87 east or Highway 64, follow Highway 87 for three miles past where Highway 64 turns to go to Motley. Turn right where Cass County 41 goes north. The farm is .7 miles on the left.

Serenity Now Alpaca Farm

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Serenity Now Alpaca Farm, LLC in Jenkins will welcome guests for activities, including meeting alpacas and Hoss, the Maremma Sheepdog, and fiber arts demonstrations. The free event will include fiber spinning demonstrations, mini horses, goats and the artistry from B & B Farmco, Kristin Knits Farms and others.

Serenity Now Alpaca Farm, LLC is located at 35456 County Road 15 in Jenkins. Go east on County Road 15 in Jenkins and travel 1.5 miles and the farm will be on the right. Follow the signs.