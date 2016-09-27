2016 Voters Guide: Backus City Council
Backus Mayor
Elect 1
Scott Abbott - Did not respond
Kurt Sawyer - Did not respond
Backus City Council
Elect 2
Steven Braker
Karl Flier
Tyler Smith - Did not respond
Name: Steven Braker
Position sought: Backus City Council
Why are you running for office? With my past experience, I help our Backus City Council to be informed of the facts.
What are the most important issues facing your community? I believe new businesses locating within city limits is the most important issue facing our community. Our community needs good paying jobs.
Specifically, how would you address those issues? Have our council help to develop an industrial park. Also help advise the new Foothills Christian Academy to grow and expand.
Name: Karl Flier
Position sought: Backus City Council
Why are you running for office? I have lived in the city of Backus for 29 years and have the experience in local government. I retired from the Backus Fire Department after 20 years of interacting with the past council. I am reliable and want the city to be a great place to raise a family.
What are the most important issues facing your community? Lack of funding, safe streets, housing and taxes.
Specifically, how would you address those issues? I simply hope to bring leadership and practical sense to the table when addressing our issues. I have a willingness to make tough decisions and will listen to our taxpayers and make decisions in terms of what is best for our city and not just for an individual.