2016 Voters Guide: Backus City Council

Backus City Council

Elect 2

Steven Braker

Karl Flier

Tyler Smith - Did not respond

Name: Steven Braker

Position sought: Backus City Council

Why are you running for office? With my past experience, I help our Backus City Council to be informed of the facts.

What are the most important issues facing your community? I believe new businesses locating within city limits is the most important issue facing our community. Our community needs good paying jobs.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Have our council help to develop an industrial park. Also help advise the new Foothills Christian Academy to grow and expand.

Name: Karl Flier

Position sought: Backus City Council

Why are you running for office? I have lived in the city of Backus for 29 years and have the experience in local government. I retired from the Backus Fire Department after 20 years of interacting with the past council. I am reliable and want the city to be a great place to raise a family.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Lack of funding, safe streets, housing and taxes.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I simply hope to bring leadership and practical sense to the table when addressing our issues. I have a willingness to make tough decisions and will listen to our taxpayers and make decisions in terms of what is best for our city and not just for an individual.