Wine, beer tasting event to raise funds for hockey

A wine and beer tasting event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Maucieri's in Crosslake will benefit the Northern Lakes Lightning boys high school hockey team.

Tickets are $20 and are available from any high school hockey parent or at Snap Fitness in Pequot Lakes, Maucieri's and Barstock in Crosslake, and the AmericInn in Jenkins.

There will be wine, beer and appetizers, as well as a silent auction. The fundraiser is sponsored by the Blue Line Club.