    CLC to host travel studies information session Thursday

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 2:16 p.m.

    The community is invited to an informational session about two travel studies Central Lakes College will host during the upcoming spring break.

    The informational meeting will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in Room C229 at CLC's Brainerd campus. To find the room, enter door #1 and walk up the stairs.

    The two travel studies are:

    • London: March 10-19, 2017. CLC instructor Patrick Spradlin will be there to answer questions.

    • Costa Rica: March 10-19, 2017. CLC instructors Kari Frisch and Dave Kobilka will be there to answer questions.

