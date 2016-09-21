CLC to host travel studies information session Thursday
The community is invited to an informational session about two travel studies Central Lakes College will host during the upcoming spring break.
The informational meeting will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in Room C229 at CLC's Brainerd campus. To find the room, enter door #1 and walk up the stairs.
The two travel studies are:
• London: March 10-19, 2017. CLC instructor Patrick Spradlin will be there to answer questions.
• Costa Rica: March 10-19, 2017. CLC instructors Kari Frisch and Dave Kobilka will be there to answer questions.