Resilient Action Day to highlight hands-on workshops

Submitted photo Presenter Travis Grimler explains leaf structure of wild sarsaparilla to a class on wild food foraging at a previous Resilient Action Day event.

On Friday, Sept. 23, Happy Dancing Turtle will host Resilient Action Day (RAD), a day-long event featuring practical, fun, hands-on workshops to help boost resilience.

RAD coordinator Quinn Swanson said the workshops are meant to give participants the knowledge to head straight home and use what they've learned.

Hosted on the Hunt Utilities Group (HUG) Resilient Living Campus, the workshop topics include: Growing Herbs, Natural Cleaning, Making Herbal Tea, Permaculture Design, Fermentation, Forest Management, Hoop House Production and more.

One presenter, Steve Dahlberg, director of extension at the White Earth Tribal & Community College, will instruct a class on homemade fermentation, focusing on foods such as kombucha, vegetable ferment and sourdough bread.

"We are just beginning to understand the ... values of high tunnels, like growing fruits that could not ordinarily survive in our zone," said another presenter, Kathy Connell, owner and operator of Redfern Gardens Produce in Sebeka. "High tunnels are a fun and exciting project for anyone to use."

Cost for the day is $20, with several workshops offering optional take home materials for an additional fee. There are a few spots available, but popular workshops are filling up, Swanson said.

The first session will kick off at 9 a.m. with a welcome and check-in just before, and the day will wrap up at 5 p.m. There will be time at lunch to visit a local restaurant, or participants can bring a bag lunch. Tours of the HUG campus will be available at the end of the day.

Registration materials are available at www.happydancingturtle.org.

For more information, contact Happy Dancing Turtle at 218-587-2303, info@happydancingturtle.org or visit www.happydancingturtle.org.