Crow Wing Power seeks applications for community award

Crow Wing Power is seeking applications for the fourth annual Touchstone Energy Community Award, which recognizes individuals, businesses, nonprofit and community groups that have shown a strong commitment to the community.

Anyone who has helped make the area a better place to live and work is eligible for the award. Organizations or individuals do not have to be a member of the cooperative, but must have served a community need within the service boundaries of Crow Wing Power in Cass, Crow Wing or Morrison counties.

The recognition comes with a $250 cash prize to be donated to a community service project of choice.

Community members may nominate an individual, group, association or business by completing an application form, available at Crow Wing Power or online at www.cwpower.com.

Questions may be directed to Char Kinzer or Jolene Jensen at 218-829-2827. The application will require a description of the project, program or event and the positive impact it brought to the community.

Completed applications must be received at Crow Wing Power's office by Nov. 5.

Last year the Breath of Life Adult Day Service, Brainerd, received one award as an organization, and Cindy Paulsen, Backus, received an award as an individual showing a strong commitment to community.

This year's award recipient will be announced in early November and will contend for the statewide Touchstone Energy Community Award, which has a cash prize of $1,000.

Minnesota Touchstone Energy cooperatives are part of a national alliance of more than 600 rural electric cooperatives that adhere to the values of integrity, accountability, innovation and commitment to community.