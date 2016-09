Worn flag disposal ceremony set Saturday in Backus

The Backus American Legion will host a worn flag disposal ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

Following the ceremony there will be social time and a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. The public is welcome. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share, but it is not required.

Anyone wishing to have worn flags disposed of properly may deposit them in the Legion foyer at any time. New flags are available for sale during business hours.