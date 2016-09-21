Pine River-Backus Elementary School and Eagle View Elementary School in Breezy Point will host School Night to Join Scouting from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, for girls in kindergarten and older.

The Girl Scout program allows girls to create healthy relationships, practice money management and experience more in life.

Parents will learn more about Girl Scouts and sign up on site. Parents can also register their daughter online at girlscouts.org/join. Membership costs $15 per year.

Scholarships and product sales help defray the cost of badges and activities. Parents and other adult volunteers work together to make Girl Scout activities happen, which provides a quality, values-based program.

The Girl Scout leadership experience is customizable to each girl's interests. Through badges, activities, camps and trips there is no limit to what girls can do.

Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines serves northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. For more information about getting involved, call 218 828-3515 or email membership@gslakesandpines.org.