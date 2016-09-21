Our Savior's Lutheran Church continues annual tradition

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Kathy Trees rolls out lefse dough Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes in preparation for the upcoming Lutefisk and Meatball Supper.

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Helen Landecker piles up the freshly fried lefse to be frozen until the upcoming Lutefisk and Meatball Supper at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes.

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Ruth Howieson (left) and Maxine Knutson prepare the lefse dough to be fried during one of their three work days Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes.

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Beverly Peterson takes the lefse off the flat top when it's done frying.

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Galeen Wolkenhauer (left) moves the dough onto the flat top after Marilyn Bouchard rolls it out.

Continuing an annual tradition, members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes dedicated three days in the basement of their church last week to craft piles of thin, soft lefse that will be part of the church's annual Lutefisk and Meatball Supper on Saturday, Sept. 24.

"There used to be a ton of Lutheran churches that did a lutefisk dinner, but a lot of them have gotten away from it as their population gets older and older," said member Gary Amundson. "They don't keep up with the tradition anymore. Everybody likes the lefse, but not everybody likes the lutefisk. That's an acquired taste."

Member Kathy Trees was one of over a dozen members at any given moment who was rolling and flipping delicate potato-based flat breads in classic Norwegian fashion Wednesday, Sept. 14. She estimated that the tradition goes back as many as 75 years or more.

"When I was a little kid, back then, we had them," Trees said of lefse.

Approximately 400 lefse are made each day for three days, in preparation for the church fundraiser where lefse is sold 10 to a pack for $10.

Lefse is a traditional Norwegian flat bread made with potatoes. The dough is made in two parts. Part of it is mixed and allowed to sit overnight before flour is added the next day. The dough is then separated into manageable sizes and rolled out on floured surfaces before being fried without grease on a flat top.

Lefse is commonly paired with lutefisk, though some who don't like lutefisk will simply butter and sweeten the lefse before rolling it up and eating it as a treat.

The Lutefisk and Meatball Supper will start at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the church. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults, $6 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children under 4. Tickets won't be sold in advance.

In addition to lutefisk, meatballs and lefse, the dinner includes potatoes, gravy, rutabagas, cranberry sauce, salad, apple or pumpkin pie for dessert, and coffee.