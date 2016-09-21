The Pine River City Council faced a decision to accept a loss of approximately $26,000 or risk even more in an attempt to collect it during the Tuesday, Sept. 13, regular meeting.

Brad Swanson of Pine River State Bank explained to the council that the owners of the former Fresh Start Meat Market are unable to satisfy the loans they have for the market, so the bank is looking for a willing foreclosure from the owners.

Swanson said the value of the property and its assets appear to be just less than the approximately $150,000 needed to satisfy the bank's loans. This is due to several factors, one being the loan was made with inaccurate information regarding the value of the assets.

The business had also taken out approximately $30,000 in loans from the city's economic development group, but because the bank is the primary lender, city attorney Ted Lundrigan said the city has second priority to the bank, meaning the city could only recoup its losses if the bank stood to recoup its losses.

The city had the option to buy out the bank loan by paying off the loan amounts, and then attempt to recoup losses by selling the assets. In doing this, the city would become creditor to approximately $176,000 of debt rather than $30,000 before attempting to sell the assets. The total value of the assets, again, was below the debt owed to the bank, and the city would not likely recoup its loan, especially if the assets sold for less than their full value.

The council agreed to forfeit its claim to the remaining balance on the business loan. The city did this through what's called a satisfaction of mortgage request.

Swanson said a couple was interested in purchasing the property as a meat market with equipment included, but personal health concerns made them back out. The bank is now looking into selling the equipment in the building separate from the building in a bid to earn back as much as possible on the loans.

The Pine River council also approved a 2017 preliminary tax levy with a 12.43 percent increase over 2016. This increase is lower than another proposed option, which included other new expenses.

If approved in December, the levy would be $496,203, a $54,511 increase over this year. Of that, $30,000 was requested by the airport commission for projects at the airport. Wage increases for non-union employees was 2 percent. Another $11,500 was added for city hall repairs with $5,000 for dam renovation.

There were other lesser expenses as well. As is customary, the board approved this preliminary levy so the county is able to send out estimates for taxes; however, cities often start with a higher levy, and make decisions that lower the cost before the levy is finalized.

The council will have its truth in taxation discussion of budget and levy issues at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, before the numbers are finalized. The preliminary levy can be lowered in that time, but not increased, which is why it is common for cities to start with a higher levy than they ultimately choose.

In other business Sept. 13, the council:

• Appointed Francis Anderson as chair of the Housing Authority board.

• Certified two overdue water accounts to taxes.

• Tabled a Sunday liquor license for Ole and Lena's until a representative can attend a meeting this week.

• Approved a gambling permit for a bingo and pie auction for Our Lady of Lourdes Church pending application.

• Decided not to waive tort limits at recommendation of the city attorney.