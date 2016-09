Mount Ski Gull Fall Fundraiser set Sept. 22

The Mount Ski Gull Fall Fundraiser is scheduled from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at The NP Event Space in Brainerd.

The event will support Mount Ski Gull's youth programs and facility improvements. All ages are welcome. The event will feature food, beverage tastings, kid games, bounce house, silent auction and raffles.

Advance tickets are available online or at Morey's Seafood Market in Baxter. Children 18 and under are free with a paid adult.