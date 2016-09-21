Pequot Lakes Library volunteers appreciated

As always, thanks to each one of our volunteers. We wouldn't be here without you!

We give special thanks to the original SuperAmerica for all the ice they generously donated each week this summer to the library's popcorn wagon. Much appreciated!

The library is looking forward to another Legacy program during the first week of November. Read next month's column for date and subject. It'll be good, I can promise you that.

Dates to note

Thursday, Oct. 6, 10:30 a.m.: First Thursday Book Club meeting at the library. The book to be discussed is "The Lacuna," a novel by Barbara Kingsolver. Next month (November) will be Reader's Choice. Each member reads a book he or she has enjoyed and reports on it to stir the interest of other members.

The book club is open to anyone interested. There's no need to call ahead.