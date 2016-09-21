Hackensack Chainsaw Carving Event on tap this weekend

Photo from last year's annual Hackensack Chainsaw Carving Event. Echo Journal file photo

The Hackensack Chainsaw Carving Event will be held this weekend. The Paul Bunyan State Trail will be closed from Thursday, Sept. 22, to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

Fall Has It All is also happening, and discounts are available with a button purchase.

Following is a schedule of events:

Friday, Sept. 23

9 a.m.: Chainsaw sculpting begins.

10:30 a.m.: Jack & Jill Show will start at the Chainsaw.

2 p.m.: Jack & Jill Show (Chainsaw).

3 p.m.: Family fun and games (Chainsaw).

4 p.m.: Faith in Action Booya fundraiser.

6 p.m.: Horse racing at the Hackensack Legion.

6 p.m.: Birchwood Char House will have a Tap Takeover.

8 p.m.: Hackensack Legion will have live music by Arctic Storm.

8 p.m.: Birchwood Char House will have live music by Still Kick-in.

Saturday, Sept. 24

7 a.m.: Auxiliary breakfast at Hackensack Legion Post 202.

10 a.m.: Lucette kids games put on by the Hackensack Auxiliary (Chainsaw).

11 a.m.: Jack & Jill Show (Chainsaw).

Noon: Family fun and games (Chainsaw).

1 p.m.: Jack & Jill Show (Chainsaw).

2 p.m.: Family fun and games (Chainsaw).

4 p.m.: Jack & Jill Show (Chainsaw).

4-7 p.m.: Hackensack Fire and Rescue spaghetti dinner.

8 p.m.: Hackensack Legion will have live music by Wutz Next.

8 p.m.: Birchwood Char House will have karaoke and entertainment.

Sunday Sept. 25

7:30-10 a.m.: Sons of the American Legion breakfast at Hackensack Legion.

10:30 a.m.: Jack & Jill Show (Chainsaw).

11:30 a.m.: Family fun and games (Chainsaw).