Duluth woman charged with prostitution at Bemidji hotel

BEMIDJI - A Duluth woman was arrested for and charged with prostitution in a Bemidji hotel room Friday after Bemidji police officers received a tip from hotel staff.

Kate Elizabeth Daniels, 37, was arrested after a hotel employee reported that an ad on Backpage.com featured a picture of a female guest currently staying at the hotel, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers located the ad and texted the phone number listed, asking about prices before arranging a meeting. Police also used Facebook to search for the number listed in the ad and found a profile for Daniels. The profile picture for the Facebook account was the same as the one on the website’s ad, said the complaint.

A detective arrived at the hotel for the meeting. As he walked toward the hotel, the detective spotted a woman he identified as Daniels. Daniels saw the detective and asked, “Are you Dave?” The detective followed Daniels to a hotel room and as Daniels opened the door to the room, officers handcuffed her.

Daniels is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail. Her next court date is not listed.