Nisswa: Preliminary tax levy up 2.91 percent over 2016

The Nisswa City Council reconvened a budget meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7, and adopted a preliminary 2017 tax levy of $2,052,351, which is $58,045 (2.83 percent) more than the 2016 tax levy of $1,994,306.

The council first met Aug. 24 to talk about the budget and levy, and then made changes that resulted in adding $66,200 to the proposed levy.

The council added $50,000 for possible employee wages. Springsted, the city's financial adviser, has said city wages are low, city clerk Laurie Hemish told the council, noting a Springsted representative will speak to the council on the issue in the future.

Hemish said the council may want to consider that and plan for it in the preliminary levy and budget, noting the council can always lower, but not raise, the preliminary levy before final adoption in December.

The wage discussion is very preliminary, but the council needs to plan for that kind of hit, Hemish said, adding most of those jobs are at Spirits of Nisswa and the Pickle Factory, which are revenue generating employers. Some jobs will impact the general levy, she said.

Changes also included adding $11,400 to the police department budget to take into account possible health insurance costs. Police chief Craig Taylor said a current officer is getting married, and another who is on the single plan is leaving. So the department must prepare for his replacement to possibly be on the family insurance plan.

The council also agreed to adjust the Park and Recreation Department budget to reflect a $4,800 increase for four lights for the pocket park to replace non-working lights.

Council member Fred Heidmann was absent from both of the council's budget meetings.