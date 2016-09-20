In the Pequot Lakes School Board work session Monday, Sept. 12 - delayed one week due to Labor Day - the board discussed options for its 2016 payable 2017 preliminary levy.

Board members reviewed totals of the general fund, community service fund and debt service fund if they were to approve a local option revenue of $325, as well as if they were to approve the maximum of $424.

The board will approve a preliminary levy during its Monday, Sept. 19, meeting. In approving a final levy in December, the board cannot exceed the total of the preliminary levy but can approve a lower amount if it so chooses.

Superintendent Chris Lindholm suggested approving the maximum amount now and decreasing as needed in the coming months.

"What you have to know as a board is that these numbers will change, maybe as much as $100,000 between now and December," he said. "The routine has been levy to the max and then we can tweak it in December before actually making a final levy."

The board also discussed a proposal to have a paintball station at the PTA Carnival. Lindholm talked about potential fears of public reception to having a gun in school - even though the paintball guns in question are plastic and brightly colored - and the notion of mock violence among students, but indicated that students would actually be shooting targets and inanimate objects.

"My initial response to this is I think it is OK," Lindholm said. "This is more of a shooting range. It is not directed at anyone. It is target practice. There is no threat to the floor or walls either."

Board members indicated they have no problems with the paintball station in terms of public perception.

The board finished the session by reviewing the district's strategic plan, focusing on leadership evaluation and enhancing effective operations.