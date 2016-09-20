Downsizing Planning Workshop set Sept. 27 in Emily

The United Methodist Church of Emily will host a Downsizing Planning Workshop from 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, led by Kathleen Gilbride of the Central Minnesota Council on Aging, St. Cloud.

This is another in a series of Emily area community educational events. The public is invited to this free event.

The workshop will offer participants practical information and suggestions for steps and actions to consider when beginning to downsize and dispose of property, possessions, collectibles, family keepsakes and "stuff."

One of the best gifts we can give loved ones is to think through how we want to pass on or dispose of our personal possessions and property when the time comes. This can be challenging as family member may have differing views.

Related materials and information will be available from the Minnesota Council on Aging.

The church is located across from the Emily Post Office near the intersection of Highway 6 and County Road 1. For more information, contact Dan Klement at 218-566-2220.