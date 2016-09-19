Living Chemical Free and Eating Clean Workshop set Sept. 25
Instructor Deb Ryan, certified natural health professional, will host a Living Chemical Free and Eating Clean Workshop from 7-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Pequot Lakes High School.
The workshop fee is $15; a minimum of five people is required. Pre-register by calling Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.
Participants will learn a more natural way to take care of themselves and their homes and the benefits of this change. They will go home with recipes and resources to help make healthy choices and changes in their lives.