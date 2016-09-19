Fall Booyah fundraiser to be held Sept. 23 in Hackensack

Booya masters Chris Stage, right, and Mark Hayden check the booya just before serving at a past booya for Faith in Action event. Submitted photo

Faith in Action for Cass County will sponsor a Fall Booya fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Union Church in Hackensack.

Everyone is welcome and free-will donations will be accepted.

Booya is a rich stew, slow-cooked overnight in a giant cauldron with several kinds of meats and vegetables. There will also be Linnea's organic sourdough bread, baked in a wood-fired brick oven.

Larry Kimball and Loren Kimball of Walker will perform guitar music and folk songs.

The Faith in Action Booya will occur during the Hackensack Chainsaw event Sept. 23-25.

Call 218-675-5435 for more information.