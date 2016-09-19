Crosslake Days scheduled Sept. 22-24

The annual Crosslake Days will take place Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 22-24, with events for the whole family, including a classic and custom car show, motorcycle and tractor show, arts and craft fair, chili cook-off, kids' activities, live music and more.

Wear beads to cash in on sweet and spicy deals from Chamber member merchants all over Crosslake.

Following is a schedule of events:

Thursday, Sept. 22

9 a.m.: Search for the missing chili pepper using one clue released daily and cash in on a prize basket of goods and services from Crosslake Chamber member businesses.

6-10 p.m.: Live music featuring Lee Bone at Andy's Bar & Grill, Wine & Spirits.

Friday, Sept. 23

9 a.m.: Search for the missing chili pepper. Second of three daily clues released.

4-8 p.m.: Fall fashion boutique sale, free wine and appetizers at Crosslake Coffee.

6 p.m.: DJ Mike on the Patio at Andy's Bar & Grill, Wine & Spirits.

6:30 p.m.: Meat raffle at Crosslake American Legion Post #500.

7 p.m.: Outdoor movie at the campground featuring "Star Wars-The Force Awakens." Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character.

7:30 p.m.: Live music featuring Robert "One Man" Johnson at Maucieri's Italian Bistro.

8 p.m.: Trivia followed by DJ's JP and Chad at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar.

8 p.m.: DJ music at The Wharf.

9 p.m.: Dancing and DJ Music with Josh Triolo at Zorbaz.

Saturday, Sept. 24

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: 40th annual Jul Kaffe Festival Bazaar at Crosslake Lutheran Church.

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Crosslake Ideal Lions Bazaar and Flea Market at Birch Lake Counseling Lot.

9 a.m.: Second annual Dam Walk for CMT at Crosslake Campgrounds.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Annual Custom and Classic Car, Motorcycle and Tractor Show. All entries are eligible for door prizes. Registration is at 9 a.m.; public viewing is 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; awards are announced at 2:30 p.m.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Hand crafted artisans and vendors at Old Exchange Lot.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Bungee jump trampoline and sidewalk sales at Lake Country Crafts and Cones.

11 a.m.-noon: Yoga class at Crosslake Coffee. Bring mat and food shelf donation.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Kids' games at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Live music featuring Reed Nelson on acoustic guitar at Riverwood Bank.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Crosslake firefighters open house at Emergency Services Center.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Live music, patio games and face painting at Kicks on Route 66.

11 a.m.-close: Bonfire and giant jenga at The Wharf. There will be DJ music at 8 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Live music featuring Lisa Wenger at Crosslake Town Square Gazebo.

Noon: Chili Cook-off at participating businesses. Judging begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Crosslake Welcome Center. Sampling begins at noon until it's gone at participating businesses. People's Choice ballots will be collected at 3 p.m.

Noon-2 p.m.: Tito's Tasting and DJ Mike on the patio until 6 p.m. at Andy's Bar & Grill, Wine & Spirits.

Noon-2 p.m.: Beer tasting featuring Bauhaus Brew Labs at Barstock Liquors.

Noon-3 p.m.: Bonfire, s'mores and lawn games with Bobber the Water Safety Dog at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Crosslake Campground.

1-5 p.m.: Paul & Lisa's Karaoke Paradise at Riverside Saloon & Eatery.

1-3 p.m.: Bar Bingo at Crosslake American Legion Post #500.

1:30-4:30 p.m.: Live music featuring Strange Brew at Cedar Chest.

2 p.m.: Annual Crosslake Disc Golf Classic at Crosslake Community Center. Cost is $10 with shotgun start and prizes. All ages are welcome.

2-5 p.m.: Live music on the patio featuring Andy Austin at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar.

3 p.m.: Hot Wing Eating Contest at The Bourbon Room Saloon & Eatery. There will be cash prizes.

5 p.m.: Steak Fry and Live music featuring Jimmy's Country Show at Crosslake American Legion Post #500.

6-10 p.m.: Live music featuring Lee Bone at Andy's Bar & Grill, Wine & Spirits.

7-9 p.m.: Historic Log Village Cider and Candlelight Tour with horse and wagon rides at Crosslake Historical Society's Log Village.

7-10 p.m.: Live music featuring Lisa Wenger at Maucieri's Italian Bistro.

10 p.m.-close: DJ's JP and Chad at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar.

9 p.m.: Dancing & DJ with Josh Trio at Zorbaz.