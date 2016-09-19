From left are Jana Shogren, director of resource development and the Central Lakes College Foundation; Krista Johnson, Breezy Point Area Women's Club scholarship recipient; Jan Albrecht, the club's scholarship chairperson; and Hara Charlier, CLC president. Not pictured is Katie Herron, scholarship recipient. Submitted Photo

From left, Barbara Dahlberg and Micky Coffel are shown with Kevin Merschman, Breezy Point police chief, who spoke at a Breezy Point Area Women's Club meeting. Submitted Photo

Jan Albrecht, scholarship chairperson for the Breezy Point Area Women's Club (BPAWC), introduced Krista Johnson and Katie Herron as the club's scholarship recipients at the September gathering.

The BPAWC supports two $700 scholarships a year for nontraditional female students.

Hara Charlier, president of Central Lakes College, and Jana Shogren, director of resource development and the CLC Foundation, joined the BPAWC to recognize and honor these two women.

Johnson, with a horticulture Associate in Applied Science degree, wants to expand her professionalism into environmental landscaping.

Herron, with a nursing degree, has a goal to attend St. Scholastica to become a nurse practitioner with a focus on orthopedics.

A potluck and guest speaker followed. Kevin Merschman, Breezy Point police chief, talked about "Identity Theft and Other Fraud." He provided valuable information, phone numbers and websites.

The BPAWC will gather at the Pelican Lake Conservation Club in October. Jenny Garry will talk about her "Personal Mission Experiences in the Ukraine."

For more information or to register, contact Kay at 218-562-4991.