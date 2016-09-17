Dollar General celebrates grand opening of Backus store

Dollar General is expanding and intends to hire 10,000 new employees to support planned new store openings like the Sept. 24 opening of Dollar General in Backus. (submitted photo)

Dollar General will celebrate the opening of its new location in Backus on Sept. 24.

The event begins at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals at the store at 542 State 371 NW., the company reported. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag, among other giveaways.

"Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products," said Dan Nieser, Dollar General's senior vice president of real estate and store development, in a news release. "We hope our Backus customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General's new location."

Dollar General reports its stores provide a focused selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products.

"The store's fresh layout is designed to make shopping simple for customers. Seasonal products are displayed in the center of the store, departments are easily recognizable with visible signage and coolers are conveniently located at the front of the store," the company reported.

Traditional Dollar General stores employ about six to 10 people, depending on the need. Anyone interested in joining the Dollar General team may visit the Career section at the company's website.

Within the next month, Dollar General Corp. recently reported it intends to hire 10,000 new employees to support planned store openings and fill current vacancies. To support that goal, approximately 600 localized hiring events will be held through Sept. 24 where interested applicants may meet with local store operations and human resource managers.

"Dollar General remains focused on our strategy to invest in our employees as a competitive advantage," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's chief executive officer in a news release. "We look forward to providing new employees opportunities to gain new skills, develop their talents and grow their careers through our mission of serving others."

Dollar General operates more than 13,000 retail locations and seeks to hire both full-time and part-time positions including store managers, assistant store managers, lead sales associates and store associates for permanent roles. All hiring functions are managed online. As of August, Dollar General operated 13,000 stores in 43 states.

Investing in literacy

Dollar General reports it is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or get their General Education Diploma may pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services.

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $127 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping nearly more than 7.9 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. Go to www.dgliteracy.com for more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs.