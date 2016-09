A dance followed by a Cass County Agricultural Association 4-H benefit dinner will be held Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Backus American Legion.

Frankie Lamb's Frankly Country Band, playing classic country, pop, old time and swing, will appear from 2-6 p.m. That will be followed by an oven-baked chicken dinner from 6 p.m. until gone, including mashed potatoes, gravy, a vegetable, coffee and dessert for $8.