Paul Bunyan events Saturday to honor veterans

The Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association will host Lunch with Paul Bunyan from noon to 1:30 p.m. (or until gone) Saturday, Sept. 17, at Ideal Township Hall, Crow Wing County Road 16 and Butternut Point Road.

Meet Paul Bunyan while enjoying brats, beans, chips and watermelon.

Lunch is free to veterans. Others are asked to make a donation with proceeds going to local military organizations.

From 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, storyteller Mary L. Schmidt will present Bunyan Boys Join the Military featuring military clothing, poignant stories, live models and a dessert bar, also at Ideal Town Hall.

Cost is $3 per person and $5 per couple with a $10 cap per family. This presentation is free to all veterans and families of those currently serving. Donations will be shared with local military organizations.

Reserve seats by calling 218-543-4714. Tickets will be available at the door.

Black Pine Beach Resort sponsors this annual presentation.