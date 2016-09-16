Nisswa Fall Festival, BBQ contest set Saturday

The 43rd annual Nisswa Fall Festival and the 11th annual Smokin' Hot BBQ Contest will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, in downtown Nisswa.

Following is the schedule of events:

7:30-11 a.m.: Pancake breakfast at the Nisswa Fire Hall.

10 a.m.: Scavenger hunt. Find the hidden medallion and win $100 cash. First clue will be posted at 10 a.m. at If the Shoe Fits. Second clue will be posted at noon at Massie Creek. Third clue will be posted at 2 p.m at A&W.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Kidzone by Turtle Track along the Paul Bunyan Trail. Fee: $5 wristband. Games include bounce houses, bounce slides, obstacle course, money machine and more.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Paint your own pottery by Kevin Matthews Pottery at the Nisswa Gazebo.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Stagecoach rides around town.

Noon-8 p.m.: Beer garden in the Pickle Factory parking lot.

1-5:30 p.m.: Pre-sales for BBQ eats at the chamber tent on City Hall Street. Tickets go on sale for the VIP tent and general eating for the BBQ.

1-3:30 p.m.: Live music on stage by the Lisa Wenger Band in the Pickle parking lot.

1 p.m.: Bean bag tournament (14 years and older) at the Pickle parking lot with a cash payout.

3:30 p.m.: Smokin' Hot BBQ contest judging.

4-8 p.m.: Live music on stage by the Vintage Raggs in the Pickle parking lot.

4:15 p.m.: Smokin' Hot BBQ contest VIP seating/eating/judging.

4:45 p.m.: Smokin' Hot BBQ contest general eating/judging.

6 p.m.: Smokin' Hot BBQ contest winners announced.