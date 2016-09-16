Lutefisk, meatball supper scheduled Sept. 24 in Pequot Lakes

Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes will host its annual Lutefisk and Meatball Supper at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

Tickets will be available at the door. There will be no advance ticket sales. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children under 4.

The dinner includes lutefisk, meatballs, lefse, potatoes, gravy, rutabagas, cranberry sauce, salad, apple or pumpkin pie for dessert, and coffee.

The Gravdahl family will once again cook the lutefisk as they have done for many years. Leann Pitzl is in charge of the event again this year. Members of the congregation all work together to prepare, serve and clean up.

The supper is open to everyone. Our Savior's Lutheran Church is located at Main and Brown streets, one block west of the stoplight in Pequot Lakes.