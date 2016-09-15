Pequot Lakes: Council adopts preliminary budget, levy

The Pequot Lakes City Council agreed to a 3 percent increase to the general revenue tax levy in 2017 when it adopted a preliminary tax levy and budgets Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The $1,581,823 general revenue tax levy would be $45,998 higher than this year's levy. The city's tax abatement levy of $15,407 for Pequot Lakes Supervalu would decrease by $2,120, or 12.1 percent. The city's Housing and Redevelopment Authority special levy remained the same at $38,250.

The increase to the general revenue tax levy will result in an additional $6,000 generated for the General Fund Park Department budget.

The council has the option to reduce the levy before it is finalized, but it cannot increase the levy beyond the preliminary amount. City Administrator/Clerk Nancy Malecha requested that council members give her direction if they wished to reduce the levy.

The council will discuss the budget and levy at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at which time the public can comment on the proposed budgets and levy.

Public safety

The council agreed to hire Ryan Franz as a police officer. Franz will be placed at the beginning pay level for the length of his probationary period. The police department received 19 applications for the position, and 11 were interviewed.

The council approved renewal of a law enforcement and joint powers agreement with the city of Jenkins for $41,200 for 2017 with a one-time $900 fee to buy a new AED machine.

Council members agreed to increase the yearly firefighter relief association benefit level from $3,700 to $3,900, and they accepted a $1,800 matching grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for fire equipment. The money will be used to buy an ATV skid unit for the department.

The fire department responded to 15 calls in July.

In other business Sept. 6, the council:

• Heard an update from Mathiowetz Construction employees on progress of the Highway 371 expansion. The project is on schedule.

• Heard a planning commission report regarding event parking. City zoning specialist Dawn Bittner said vendors do not appear to be parking on Government Drive during events, and a local business has offered to allow some trailer parking on the business' property. This was part of a comprehensive plan implementation action to direct vendors to park off-site to prevent cluttering public spaces.

• Decided not to opt out of the temporary family health care dwellings legislation recently passed.

• Authorized a pay increase for police department office manager Jen Anderson after successful completion of her probationary period.

• Approved a second change order for the wastewater treatment facility improvement project reflecting a substantial completion date of Aug. 8, only seven days later than the original projection. The changes were due to material supply issues. The change does not change construction cost.

• Approved an irrigation partial pay estimate of $28,500. The council retained 5 percent of the final amount due.

• Approved a second partial payment for the Pequot Boulevard improvements project for $71,170.90.

• Discussed using the public library building as a public restroom. More discussion was determined to be needed because the library may be opened for longer hours Saturday and Sunday, thus eliminating the need for building construction allowing bathroom access when the building is closed.

• Received no responses from three construction companies regarding the possible construction of a public works facility for equipment storage. It was determined that more information regarding building size and layout is needed before architects will comment on the project.

• Approved the appointment of Sheila Holley to fill a vacancy on the Economic Development Commission following the resignation of Cindy Roggenkamp.

• Adopted the Crow Wing County Election Emergency Plan rather than creating its own plan. New legislation required municipalities to adopt a plan, and Malecha recommended the county plan.

• Accepted a $5,309 Heartland Cable Commission franchise fee distribution to be used for future Trailside Park projects.

• Agreed to proceed with an annual performance review for Malecha, who became the city's first administrator last September.