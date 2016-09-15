Crosslake: Minnesota Design Team to visit this weekend

With the Thursday, Sept. 15, arrival of the Minnesota Design Team (MDT), Crosslake residents are getting ready to see some change.

The MDT is an organization primarily made up of volunteers that aims to help cities identify future direction by creating a visual perspective. The MDT selected Crosslake as one of two Minnesota cities that it will visit this year. According to the organization's website, the designers hope to add to the charm of Crosslake's "vibrant and growing business community."

The team arrives Thursday, Sept. 15, for a reception at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar, but the work begins Friday with a bus, boat and walking tour of the town. This activity aims to get the designers familiar with the layout of town to see what they're working with.

The community is invited to a free dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Crosslake Lutheran Church. The dinner is an opportunity for community members to get to know the team and is the last chance for residents to voice their desires or concerns to the designers.

The team will use Saturday as a work day to prepare its final presentation with suggestions for Crosslake. This presentation will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Army Corps of Engineers. The designers will make suggestions for improvements for Crosslake based off of what they see on their tour and the ideas community members have come up with over the last few months. A group dubbed the Crosslakers has met several times to gather community input.

After the MDT leaves Crosslake, it's up to the community to implement any changes it wishes to see. The designers' suggestions are just that - suggestions. The city is not required to take action on all or even any of the proposals.

But the core planning team for the visit has stressed to the community that the real works begins after the design team leaves.

For more information on the Minnesota Design Team's visit to Crosslake, contact Patty Norgaard at 218-692-5370.