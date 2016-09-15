Crosslake Days includes Cider and Candlelight Tour

The Crosslake Historic Log Village will be the site of the annual Cider and Candlelight Tour from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Submitted photo

The Crosslake Historic Log Village will be the site of the annual Cider and Candlelight Tour from 7-9 p.m Saturday, Sept. 24. There is no admission charged for this event. Donations will be accepted.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the 1900 village by night, lit by lanterns and candle. Buildings will be heated with wood fires if it is cool. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides offered by Doug Taylor of Action Entertainment.

Strolling musicians Kai and Bridgett Allen will add their festive touch with guitar and violin. Costumed volunteers will provide tours of the historic buildings.

Hot cider and fall treats will be served in the livery. Peanuts, candy corn and Sarsaparilla will be served in Duffy’s Tavern.