Pequot Lakes Library to host man on bicycle trek Sept. 22

The Pequot Lakes Library will present Kevin Schwendiger, who is biking from Bemidji to Dubuque, Iowa, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. The event is free to the public.

Schwendinger, a teacher for 34 years and now retired, will be solo bicycling some 580 miles from near the headwaters of the Mississippi through the Driftless Area - the flatlands of the Midwest.

This trek, which is his sixth annual journey, has connections to El Salvador, Central America. Schwendiger’s connection to Salvador began in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Seeing how people’s lives and histories can be different, he recognizes how many more similarities than differences there are among us.

In the past, Schwendiger has made multiple stops and presentations along his journeys at schools, libraries, biking clubs and churches.