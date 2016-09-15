Blotter - Sept. 15, 2016

CRASH: Report on Sept. 7 at 9:30 a.m. of a personal injury boat crash on Breezy Point Drive.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Sept. 9 at 9:43 a.m. of a drug arrest on State Highway 371 and Hole in the Day Drive in Nisswa.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Sept. 4 at 6:05 p.m. of a property damage crash on Grove Street.

Report on Sept. 8 at 2:47 p.m. of a property damage crash on Cemetery Road and County Road 15 in Jenkins.

THEFTS: Report on Sept. 5 at 2:47 p.m. of a theft on Mayo Lake Lane in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Sept. 7 at 3:10 p.m. of a theft on Third Street in Jenkins.

Report on Sept. 9 at 11:35 a.m. of a theft on State Highway 371 in Jenkins.

Report on Sept. 11 at 10:58 a.m. of a theft on First Street.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on Sept. 9 at 3:09 p.m. of a property damage crash on Whitebirch Drive and Creek Circle.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Sept. 5 at 6:12 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI, open container and disorderly conduct on County Road 11 and Bayshore Drive.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Sept. 5 at 12:49 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Dell Drive.

Report on Sept. 10 at 5:07 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Main Street.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Sept. 4 at 11:58 a.m. of a property damage crash on Interlachen Road in Lake Shore.

Report on Sept. 8 at 7:14 p.m. of a property damage crash on Craguns Drive in East Gull Lake.

DUI: Report on Sept. 8 at 10:30 p.m. of a driver under the influence on Front Street in Pine River.