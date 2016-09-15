The Backus City Council approved a 2017 preliminary tax levy that’s 2 percent higher than this year’s levy at its Monday, Sept. 12, regular meeting.

The council set the preliminary levy at $145,896 for 2017. This amount can be lowered before the levy is finalized in December, but cannot be raised.

The council also agreed to purchase a $90,000 general obligation street reconstruction bond from First National Bank North in Pequot Lakes. The bonds will be used to reconstruct several city streets, including Hazel Street and Lake Avenue.

In other business Monday, the Backus council:

• Approved a matching grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for up to $2,500. The fire department plans to use the grant to buy a grass fire rig from the local DNR. The rig is a pickup truck that is already equipped for wildfire response.

• Held a public hearing a half hour before the regular meeting and then approved installation of a new sign by Lamar Advertising on the condition that the property owner, Shane Orth, agrees to remove a current sign on that location and allow installation of the new sign. A representative from Lamar said they are working with Orth.

• Acknowledged donations from Emmanual Lutheran Church and the Horseshoe/Loon Lake Association on behalf of the Backus Emergency Medical Responders.

• Approved the annual liability coverage waiver form.

• Tabled a discussion regarding fire department relief payments pending recommendation from the city's auditors. Auditors have recommended raising relief payments, but the council requested more information.

• Approved a request by a new property owner allowing that person one year to connect to sewer service.

• Approved installation of a gutter drainage system on Washburn if the cost is below $2,000.