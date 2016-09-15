Do these ring a bell? 587-8463, 568-9292

For years, Pine River, Pequot Lakes and many other communities throughout the country put their time and temperature phone numbers out of order. Now a company from Texas is returning them to service.

"We actually re-established the one in Pine River on March 14 of 2015," said John Lochridge, owner of Commcierge Solutions Group LLC. "I just checked the statistics yesterday and we've gotten over 2,000 calls since that time. We get about 250 calls a month currently. The one for Pequot Lakes was established Feb. 3 of last year. We get about 277 calls a month. Over 7,000 calls to date. That's kind of where it stacks up locally."

For comparison, Lochridge set up Duluth's time and temperature telephone number in January 2014, and he said that number has had only 8,500 calls since.

Time and temperature phone numbers were once a big part of the lives of everyday people living in town. Many people memorized their local number from the time they were allowed to make phone calls. In Pine River, the number was 587-8463 (TIME). In Pequot Lakes it was 568-9292.

"Before the internet, this is how you would get information to set your clocks or tell how cold or hot it was," Lochridge said.

The numbers were useful for those seeking to reset clocks after a power outage, or for those choosing what to wear according to the most local temperatures available. In Pine River, the temperature came from the Pine River Municipal Airport.

For an unknown number of years, these numbers have been out of service, having disappeared without fanfare with the growth of the internet and cellular telephones. Pequot Lakes and Pine River phone numbers are among hundreds put back into service by Dallas, Texas, native Lochridge.

"I've been having fun with it," Lochridge said. "I have a friend who is blind and loved having the one back up in Dallas. You have a lot of people who prefer to get information different ways. Nothing is easier than a phone call. ... Most people might not think it's that interesting, but I think a third of the people I talk to think it is interesting or get a little excited about it, 'Oh, I remember that I used to call it all the time!', so I feel like if you can get a third of people excited, that's an accomplishment nowadays with all the different interests."

Lochridge started close to home with the Dallas time and temperature number.

"We had numbers when I was a kid where you could dial to get the time and temperature," Lochridge said. "It was sponsored by a bank for many years. In Dallas the service went down in 2011. I thought since I am a telephone engineer that I could put it back up. A couple years later we had it going again."

After Dallas, Lochridge worked his way outward, reconnecting services in other cities, other states. Today, Lochridge said his company has reactivated hundreds of numbers, including Pine River and Pequot Lakes.

"I'm sentimental," Lochridge said. "I don't want to say, 'We will recover our investment more in Dallas, so I won't mess with a Pine River and Pequot Lakes.' I didn't feel like that was right. In smaller towns, people rely on this. You have small towns where more people are calling than the populations of those towns. We have places where there is a higher volume and people appreciate it more than in large, metropolitan cities."

Lochridge is getting something out of putting numbers back in service. In the past, numbers were sponsored by companies, usually telecommunications companies or banks. Lochridge said banks would include the time and temperature numbers in their yellow pages ads to get their names out. Lochridge sells time to advertisers who have a message just before the time and temperature.

"The idea is I'd like to support my family with it," Lochridge said. "As of this year in February we added advertising. Before time and temperature you will hear an ad, and that helps pay the bills. In Pine River and Pequot Lakes, you will get the day, date, time and temperature at the local airport. That's how we set it up."

Service varies in different places. In Pine River, callers can be forwarded to the sponsoring advertiser. In other locations there might be a weather forecast. It all depends on location.

"It'll never be what it used to be, but it will hopefully be enough to make it worthwhile for the future," Lochridge said.

Most people have discovered the reconnected services on their own. Lochridge said some people have told him that they occasionally just dial the number from memory and are surprised to find the number in operation. Most callers, he said, are probably age 55 or older.

Lochridge is continuing to take over and reinstate time and temperature phone numbers. He uses the same phone numbers that people were once familiar with, for the sake of nostalgia.

"Things change a lot in the world around us, but it is nice when you have some thing that stays the same," Lochridge said.