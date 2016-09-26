READER OPINION: Write us a letter or send us an email
The Pineandlakes Echo Journal welcomes letters on recent articles and current issues. All letters should include the writer's full name, city and a phone number (for verification only).
Letters are limited to 300 words.
- Only one letter - per person - per week.
- Letters airing a personal complaint with a private enterprise will not be considered.
- Letters containing personal attacks will not be considered.
- Letters endorsing candidates will be limited to 300 words.
Send your letters to Nancy Vogt, Pineandlakes Echo Journal, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN, 56401 or email them to nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com