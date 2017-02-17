Births-Feb. 16, 2017
Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Brainerd
James and Jenny Dalquist, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Everett James, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Jan. 17, 2017. Grandparents are Greg and Dana Leverington, Pine River, and Dale and Kathy Dalquist, Randall.
Luther and Alisha Wallin, Pequot Lakes, a girl, Ivery Anne, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, Jan. 25, 2017.
Lakewood Health System, Staples
Manasseh and Jacobi LaPrairie, Crosslake, a girl, Zephaniah Grace, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, Feb. 4, 2017.
Dana and Greg Kaiser, East Gull Lake, a girl, Ruby June, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Feb. 9, 2017.