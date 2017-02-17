Weather Forecast

Close

    Births-Feb. 16, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:10 p.m.

    Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Brainerd

    James and Jenny Dalquist, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Everett James, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Jan. 17, 2017. Grandparents are Greg and Dana Leverington, Pine River, and Dale and Kathy Dalquist, Randall.

    Luther and Alisha Wallin, Pequot Lakes, a girl, Ivery Anne, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, Jan. 25, 2017.

    Lakewood Health System, Staples

    Manasseh and Jacobi LaPrairie, Crosslake, a girl, Zephaniah Grace, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, Feb. 4, 2017.

    Dana and Greg Kaiser, East Gull Lake, a girl, Ruby June, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Feb. 9, 2017.

    Explore related topics:milestonesbirthsEssentia HealthSt. Joseph's Medical CenterLakewood Health SystembabiesbirthsBirth announcements
    Advertisement
    randomness