Births-Feb. 2, 2017

Lakewood Health System, Staples

Alexia and Vladimir Wogen, Pequot Lakes, a girl, Mabel Jane, 6 pounds, 12.7 ounces, Jan. 20, 2017.

Melissa Parker and Michael Nadeau, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Parker John, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, Jan. 25, 2017.

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby

Joshua and Samantha Janiksela, Brainerd, a boy, Harrison Allan, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, Dec. 14, 2016. Grandparents are Matt and Kane Johnson, Brainerd, and Steve and Cindy Janiksela, Crosslake.

Seth Kramer and Hannah Paulson, Brainerd, a girl, Josie Lynn Kramer, 7 pounds, 5.6 ounces, Dec. 16, 2016. Grandparents are Ken and Rose Kramer, Brainerd, and Gene and Wanda Niehoft, Nisswa.

Matt and Jessie Perrine, Riverton, a girl, Velouria Rey, 6 pounds, 7.8 ounces, Dec. 25, 2016. Grandparents are Tim and Jody Perrine, Breezy Point, Mark and Nancy Larson, Stockton; and Sue Landowski and Ken Klug, Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Elizabeth Perrine, Aitkin, Sandy Price, Las Vegas, and Ginny Wallace, Fort Myers, Fla.

Steven and Ashley Tilbury, Deerwood, a boy, Jamas Robert, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, Dec. 27, 2016. Grandparents are Robert and Marianne McLaughlin, Deerwood, and Karen Tilbury, Nisswa.

Kimberly Gregoire and James Wood, Merrifield, a girl, Kinsley Ivery Wood, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, Dec. 30, 2016. Grandparents are Karla Stiernagle (Greg), Ironton, Ronda Hedlund (Al), Merrifield, Terry Gregoire, Aitkin, and Todd Wood, Crosby. Great-grandparents are Linda Gregoire, Aitkin, Cecil Stiernagle, Mankato, Barb and Ron Hedlund, Merrifield, and Doris Wood, Dayton.

Cody Girdley and Kisha Henderson, Brainerd, a girl, Teagan Girdley, 8 pounds, 1.4 ounces, Jan. 12, 2017. Grandparents are Tom and Teri Austin, Hoyt Lakes, Anne and Bruce Smith, Backus, and Brad and Nancy Henderson, Minneapolis.