Area Births-Jan. 5, 2017

Adam Carner and Kayla Edwards, Brainerd, a girl, Brenna Grace Carner, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, Nov. 13, 2016. Grandparents are Paul and Michele Edwards, Brainerd, Denise Rathman, Merrifield, and Loren Carner, East Gull Lake.

Jakes Hines and Randi Hatcher, Merrifield, a girl, Zaylee Starr-Lynn Hines, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, Nov. 14, 2016. Grandparents are Shane and Jennie Hatcher, Crosby.

Michelle Dumoulin and Gabriel Frausto, Baxter, a boy, Abel James Frausto, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, Nov. 18, 2016. Grandparents are Mary Frausto, Pine River, Tina Russell, Pine River, and Dale Russell, Pine River.

Paul Bernadette Smith, Nisswa, a boy, Mason Paul, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, Nov. 27, 2016.

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby

Russell and Jessica Clark, Brainerd, a boy, Gunnar Lee, 7 pounds, 0.4 ounces, Oct. 22, 2016. Grandparents are Bruce and Denise Hines, Nisswa, Linda Boyer, Brainerd, and Kent Clark, Brainerd. Great-grandparents are Donald and Jane Zetah, Pillager.

Brent and Kristina Johnson, Pine River, a boy, Bodhi Oliver, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, Nov. 2, 2016. Grandparents are Vernon and Debbie Johnson, Pequot Lakes, and Kevin and Rita Merschman, Pine River.

Shayla Dabill and Tyler Schultz, Pine River, a boy, Alex Kirkpatrick Schultz, 8 pounds, 2.1 ounces, Nov. 19, 2016. Grandparents are Matthew Schultz, Kathleen Helgeson and Jodi and Richard Dabill. Great-grandparents are Thomas Schultz, Barbara Schultz and Myrle Dabill.

Brandon and Jacqueline Cizek, Brainerd, a girl, Lila Lauretta, 7 pounds, 3.2 ounces, Nov. 19, 2016. Grandparents are Dan and Sue Wiechmann, Merrifield, Kathleen Vandeputte, Baxter, and Jeffrey Cizek, Staples. Great-grandmother is Karel House, Baxter.

Scott Huesmann and Eric Hopkins, Backus, a girl, AmErica Jane Huesmann, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, Nov. 25, 2016. Grandparents are Janice and Jim Hopkins and Denise Huesmann, Pine River/Backus.

Donald Snyders and Lametria Miller, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Weston Emory Snyders, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, Nov. 26, 2016. Grandparents are Gary Snyders, Steen, and Bessie Williams, Tallahassee, Florida. Great-grandparent is Elizabeth Babinski, Nisswa.

Thomas and Nicole Zabka, Merrifield, a boy, Rhett Andrew, 9 pounds, 9 ounces, Nov. 27, 2016. Grandparents are Jack and Kim Dunn, Outing, and Steve and Deb Zabka, White Bear Lake.

Lakewood Health System, Staples

Cassie and Josh Miles, Nisswa, a girl, Marley Lynn, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Dec. 8, 2016.

Jessica Teel and George Huesmann, Backus, a girl, Alexi Lynn, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, Dec. 13, 2016.

Marguerite Jones and Jayden Cardias, Jenkins, a girl, Olivia Grace, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, Dec. 15, 2016.