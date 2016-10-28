Births-Oct. 27, 2016

Neil and Rhea Schmidt, Merrifield, a girl, Marie Katherine, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Oct. 5, 2016. Grandparents are Mike and Annett Sinotte, Pillager, and Chris and Jan Schmitt, Stacy.

Phillip and Amy Hess, Nisswa, a girl, Paige Elizabeth, 7 pounds, Oct. 6, 2016. Grandparents are John W. Felts Jr., Nisswa, and Joni LeGrand, Virgil, S.D., James Hess, Huron, S.D.

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby

Mikinzie and Andrew Halbert, Crosslake, a girl, Macy Rose, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, Sept. 7, 2016. Grandparents are David and Linda Halbert, West St. Paul, Wayne Fox, Nisswa, and Julie Fox, Pequot Lakes.

Ashlee and Casey Kopilchak, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Decklan Joseph Allen, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, Oct. 1, 2016. Grandparents are Bruce and Kathy Perkins, Pine River, and the late Linda Vargo, and Thomas Kopilchak, Crosby.

Chad and Eda Morlock, Brainerd, a boy, Fischer Roald, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, Oct. 10, 2016. Grandparents are Dean and Julie Morlock, Moorhead, and Randy and Kristi Morsch, Crosslake.

Ashley Buss and Nathan Tautges, Jenkins, a girl, Alexis Marie Tautges, 7 pounds, 13.3 ounces, Oct. 12, 2016. Grandparents are Rose and Roger Anderson, Crosby, Tony Buss, Crosby, Bernadette Tautges, Brainerd, and Dennis Caughey, Brainerd. Great-grandmother is Alice Caughey, Brainerd.

Ashley and Zachary Philstrom, Crosby, a girl, Maddelynn Bea, 7 pounds, 12.9 ounces, Oct. 12, 2016. Grandparents are Rebecca Larson, Ed Laughton, William Philstrom, Tori Case, Crosby/Emily. Great-grandparents are Lila Larson, Crosby, and Russ and Ginny Philstrom, Emily.