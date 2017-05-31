Chef's Hat: Asparagus - four years in the making

Was it worth the wait? My homegrown asparagus didn't taste any different than what you buy at a store. But after the first, second and third years, it became a challenge of when, and if, my little plot would grow and produce.

I have harvested one time so far this spring and I'm hopeful the last batch of rain and warmer spring temperatures produce more spears.

It seems like people either love this vegetable or hate it. There is a lot to love. These spears are full of vitamins and are a good source of fiber. Asparagus falls into that group of super foods that are not only good for you, but help you to lose weight.

Asparagus also contains high levels of tryptophan, an amino acid that has been shown to improve a person's mood. Just the right vegetable for a cloudy, gloomy day.

Like all vegetables, asparagus can be cooked quickly and simply. It can be steamed, baked, broiled, fried or grilled. If you need a quick side dish, simply throw a few spears in a bowl, add olive oil, salt, pepper and Parmesan cheese, and bake the spears in a 425-degree oven for 12 to 15 minutes. It doesn't get much easier than that!

Here are tips when buying asparagus. A one-pound bunch (generally 12 to 15 spears) will serve two to four people. When selecting a bunch, look for long, bright green spears with closed, compact tips. Also try to select a bunch that has similar sized spears. Spears of the same size or diameter will cook at the same rate.

Think spring by enjoying this great spring vegetable. Happy Eating!

Oven-Roasted Chicken and Asparagus

Adapted from iwashyoudry.com

3 large chicken breasts

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Salt

White pepper

9 to 12 asparagus stalks; trim off tops and bottoms

3 slices Swiss cheese

1 teaspoon garlic

1 teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon olive oil

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Cut the chicken breast in half, lengthwise, leaving it intact on one side (creating a pocket to stuff). Season the inside of the chicken breast with salt and pepper and a pinch of lemon zest. Lay the Swiss cheese in and place 3 to 4 stalks of asparagus in the center of each chicken breast. Fold the chicken breast over and, if necessary, use toothpicks to hold it closed.

Season the outside of the chicken breast with salt, white pepper, garlic powder and paprika.

Heat a large, oven safe skillet to medium-high heat and add the olive oil, swirling around to coat the bottom of the skillet. Cook the chicken top side down for 3 to 5 minutes, until the chicken easily releases from the pan and is golden brown on one side. Flip the chicken over and cook an additional 3 to 5 minutes to sear the bottom side.

Carefully cover the skillet with aluminum foil and place in the preheated oven. Bake for an additional 15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 155 degrees.

If you don't have an oven-proof skillet, at this point remove the chicken from the pan and place into a baking dish. Cover the dish with foil before placing into the oven.

Remove from oven and let the skillet/pan sit covered for five minutes. Remove chicken from pan and serve immediately.

Bacon Asparagus Dippers

Adapted from delish.com

Note: The trick to this recipe is to make sure all of your asparagus spears are about the same size in height and diameter. Otherwise some spears will cook too fast and become rubbery. Make sure you use a "thicker" spear for this recipe.

8 slices bacon, sliced in half lengthwise

1 pound asparagus, trimmed

Black pepper

⅛ to ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, for sprinkling on top

Caesar or Ranch dressing for dipping

Nonstick cooking spray

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. If you have one, place a wire cooling rack on top of the foil. Spray the foil or the wire rack with nonstick cooking spray.

Carefully wrap a piece of bacon around an asparagus spear in a spiral. Repeat until you have 16 bacon-wrapped asparagus spears. Season with pepper.

Place on top of the rack or into the prepared pan. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove and sprinkle the cheese on top. Bake an additional 8 to 10 minutes, until the bacon is crispy. Serve with Caesar of Ranch dressing for dipping.

Cheesy Baked Asparagus

Adapted from Pillsbury.com

There are a lot of recipes that combine cheese and asparagus into a casserole. So far, this is the recipe I've liked the best, and I made just a couple of small substitutions.

1 16-ounce jar Alfredo pasta sauce

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Italian cheese blend; you can also use cheddar or Swiss cheese

2 bunches (2 pounds) fresh asparagus spears, woody ends removed

½ cup plain breadcrumbs

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley leaves or 2 tablespoons dried parsley

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon basil

Nonstick cooking spray

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x8 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. A square pan works the best. Prepare asparagus, rinse and remove woody ends, if necessary dry with a paper towel. Set aside.

In medium bowl, mix the jar of pasta sauce with the cheese and basil.

In baking dish, place one-third of the asparagus spears in single layer, and top with one-third of the sauce mixture; repeat once or twice, until ingredient are used up.

In a small bowl, mix the breadcrumbs, parsley, olive oil, salt and pepper. Sprinkle over top of asparagus.

Cover; bake about 25 minutes or until sauce is bubbling. Uncover; increase oven temperature to 450 degrees and bake an additional 8 to 10 minutes, just until the breadcrumbs are golden brown.

Baked Asparagus

2 pounds asparagus, stalks trimmed

3/4 cup heavy cream

3 cloves garlic, minced

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan

1 cup shredded mozzarella

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place asparagus in a shallow baking dish.

Pour heavy cream over asparagus and scatter with garlic. Generously season with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with Parmesan and mozzarella.

Bake until cheese is golden and asparagus tender, 25 to 30 minutes. (Broil the last 2 minutes, if desired.) Serve.