Grim's Grub: Roux the day!

In high school, under Dorothy Rollins' tutelage, one of the first tricks we learned in her cooking class was how to make a roux and why. If we scatterbrained newbies got it right, you can too.

Roux is traditionally a half-and-half mixture of flour and butter mixed over medium heat and cooked to varying degrees. More time means a darker roux and different flavor profile. Ultimately, this paste that we made would be the culprit responsible for making thickened sauces and soups, so long as they did not need to be clear. Note that we usually also incorporated onions and/or garlic to the butter before the flour.

Technically, you can get the same effect from roux made using other shortenings, such as oil or bacon grease. As a result, the addition of such could impact flavor according to your individual needs.

If you are using drippings, such as the oil from breakfast sausage for sausage gravy, you will want to do something called deglazing, which basically means you use a liquid (typically broth or wine) to dissolve the hardened bits on the bottom of the pan, which adds some of the richest flavors of the recipe in question.

Roux does have drawbacks. It makes very cloudy sauces. Usually it is used in cream soups and similar thick, dark sauces or broths so we need something different for more transparent sauce.

Probably more of my readers know about slurries than sauces, but it is still important to mention. The idea is that you mix a starch powder with cold water (hot water will make it clump) and then add this cold mixture to your cooking sauce. The food gels, which gives us the thickened characteristic we are after.

Thickeners make or break many recipes, including brown gravies, white cream soups, shiny Asian sauces, thick cheese sauces and glazes. If you have ever tried cooking something and it simply ended up too thin, try adding a thickener.

I will include instructions for making these thickeners, with one actual recipe for this week. I think the skill of making a thickener will be more valuable than five recipes since it will help you to make your own ideas come to life. I often don't measure my thickeners, but it helps to have an idea of the proper ratios for chemistry sake, so I looked them up at

Starch" target="_blank">www.wikihow.com/Thicken-Sauce.

Starch Slurry

Starch

Cold water

Use 1 tablespoon starch and equal parts cold water for every cup of cooking liquid. For example, 3 cups broth would need three tablespoons starch mixed with three tablespoons cold water to thicken correctly.

Use starches such as cornstarch, potato starch, arrowroot flour, tapioca flour or rice flour. Wheat flour tends to give undesired flavors so avoid it for slurries.

Whisk the cold water and starch together. As your cooking liquid is simmering, whisk in the slurry.

Roux

Fat

Flour

For every cup of cooking liquid, add between 1 and 3 tablespoons of fat and equal parts flour. If you want thicker sauce, include a higher percentage of fat and flour.

Heat your fat over medium heat. Saute onions in this fat if you are using them. Once the fat is hot, add in flour and stir with a wooden spoon to combine. Once the roux starts to froth it is technically ready for lighter colored sauces.

Certain cooking traditions use different colors of roux - white, blonde, brown and dark. Of course, the desired color of the end sauce determines the color of the roux. The darker the roux, however, the less effective it is at thickening, and thus it requires more roux.

Cream of Mushroom Soup

(Who needs the canned stuff?)

2 ½ tablespoons butter (your ingredients will absorb some of this butter)

2 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon flour

7 ounces sliced mushroom

1/2 small onion chopped or roughly ¼-1/2 cup

1 clove garlic, minced

2 cups chicken or beef broth

1 cup light cream

White pepper to taste

Salt to taste

Melt butter in a saucepan. Add onions. Once the onions are beginning to turn translucent, add mushrooms and garlic. Saute until the mushrooms have softened and the onions are transparent. Mix in two tablespoons of flour and stir constantly to thoroughly blend.

Keep stirring roux until it turns slightly golden and begins to froth, approximately 2-3 minutes. This will make a light roux good for white sauces.

Mix in beef broth and scrape the bottom of the pan with a wooden or plastic utensil to deglaze. Allow this to thicken slightly while stirring.

Separately, mix the remaining tablespoon of flour with a tablespoon of cream. Mix the remaining cream into the hot soup stock along with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and stir in the final slurry. Simmer to thicken the sauce.

This sauce can be stored up to three days in a refrigerator or in a well sealed container in the freezer for several months. When incorporating frozen mushroom soup, be sure to stir thoroughly and aggressively to prevent curdling.