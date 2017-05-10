Grim's Grub: Spring delights - morels, ramps and fiddleheads

Green onions from the store would make a fine substitute for ramps (maybe cut back a bit), fresh mushrooms should work in place of morels, and for fiddleheads you can substitute halved, small brussels sprouts, asparagus spears or other firm green vegetables. If you add them at the end, fresh spinach leaves would work well for flavor, if not texture. Even dandelion flowers might work.

We'll start with the ever-elusive morel mushroom. I recently was asked to do reviews of dishes in the lakes area for our annual Dining Guide. The American Legion in Nisswa gave me the chance to sample two soups, one of which was a hungarian mushroom soup inspired by Sibley Station, which used to be in Pequot Lakes.

Naturally, I thought of morels when I thought of this soup. I could give you Sibley Station's recipe (which I am excited to find is all over the internet), but Lucky's in Pequot Lakes found the recipe years ago in a book of recipes and still uses it there. Likewise the former owners gave their secret recipe to Antlers Restaurant in Breezy Point.

There are so many restaurants selling this soup, I bet more than half of them somehow got the Sibley Station recipe, which it seems is the world's worst kept secret recipe. Instead, I will try my hand at something slightly different.

As for fiddleheads, their flavor is either delicious or boring to anyone who tries them, so when I asked a friend a few years ago for a pasta sauce that might accentuate and enhance the flavor, said friend recommended a simple brown butter sauce, which is flavorful if a little greasy. I would recommend it with gnocchi, which is also delicately flavored and pairs well. Otherwise angel hair pasta noodles would also pair well.

Pasta with Rosemary Brown Butter and Fiddleheads for One

Multiply ingredients by number of diners

Cooked gnocchi or angel hair pasta (enough for just one serving)

4 ounces butter

1 sprig fresh rosemary

1/3 cup fiddleheads

1/4 cup ramp leaves cut to half-dollar size pieces (optional)

Steam fiddleheads until they are bright green. Discard water and reserve ferns. Keep hot.

Keep pasta noodles hot.

In a pan over medium heat, combine the rosemary sprig and butter. The butter will melt and foam. Turn and toss the rosemary in the butter as it cooks. The rosemary will darken and crisp. Be careful not to burn the butter. The butter is ready once it browns slightly and smells nutty.

Remove rosemary sprig, add ramp leaves (if using) and toss quickly to wilt. Turn off heat, add fiddleheads and toss to coat. Finally, add to hot noodles and stir thoroughly to coat evenly. Serve with fresh Parmesan.

Minnegarian Mushroom Soup

4 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

2 cups beef broth (or venison if you have it)

½ cup sour cream

1 pound morels, sliced in large pieces

1 cup ramps, chopped

1 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon dill weed

4 cups fresh parsley, chopped

Dash soy sauce

Pinch garlic salt

White pepper (if you have it)

In a soup pot over medium heat, melt the butter and add chopped onion. Sautee until onions begin to turn transparent, then add mushrooms and ramps. Once the onions are tender, add in flour and stir together to make a thick paste called a roux. Once this has begun to brown and bubble, add broth, followed by seasonings and soy sauce. Allow this to simmer approximately 15 minutes. Pour in milk and whisk to blend before covering to simmer 15 minutes. Stir in sour cream and whisk to dissolve. Allow to heat thoroughly but do not boil, then serve.