Grim's Grub: Pout about it

I think this is an undeserved reputation.

Folks probably assume that this particular fish is as unsavory as most rough fish. They have much the same eating habits of more popular eating fish. They eat insects when young; as adults they eat fish eggs, crayfish, mussels and smaller fish. All you have to do is look at the meat and its whiteness to realize it's very clean.

If you eat cod, you should have no problem with eelpout. They are related, after all, and can be used in much the same way. Traditionally, pout is cooked as "poor man's lobster." That is to say, it's boiled and dipped in copious amounts of garlic butter as a vehicle for garlic butter flavor. That traditional use, however, is also a good indicator of possible other recipes.

I've boiled this fish and found that it holds together very well with a texture that does compare to lobster. This is in contrast to some other fish that might flake or break apart while boiling. This fish is the perfect base for recipes that require clean meat that doesn't break apart easily.

In addition, given that this fish has "ray skin" rather than scales, it has potential for some more exotic recipes. The skin could actually be left on for certain Chinese or traditional Native American soups. I decided to use it in a Chinese soup, but without the skin mainly because I am afraid nobody but me will eat it if the skin is left on. However, if you've ever eaten fried fish that was merely scaled, this should not be a problem to you.

I suspect, like cod, you could also use this fish in a cold ceviche where the acids and lime in the recipe cook the fish thoroughly. If you like pickled fish, fear not, this isn't so different. If you like things like cold tuna or shrimp salad, you should give this a try too, but keep it nice and cool and enjoy the fresh vegetables paired with it. Freezing your pout ahead of time should eliminate any parasite worries and the acid handles the rest.

Of course, there is no reason not to just bread and fry this fish, but I want to go exotic here to expand your horizons.

As a bonus, if you search for the 2011 Eelpout Festival by "The Tonight Show" online, you can see a familiar face from Pine River having just a little too much fun there.

Poor Man's Lobster

Courtesy of Fine Kettle of Fish recipe book by the Wisconsin DNR

2 quarts boiling water

2 tablespoons salt

Fish fillets

Garlic butter

Lemon juice

Drop fillets in salted boiling water. Return to full boil; allow burbot to remain in water 1 ½ minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon. Dip fish pieces into melted butter or pour over fish. Sprinkle with salt and lemon juice and dip in melted garlic butter.

Eelpout Ceviche

Adapted from https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1015764-cod-ceviche

1 ½ pounds eelpout (frozen immediately after cleaning for seven days minimum before thawing)

1 ½ cups freshly squeezed lime juice

Salt and fresh ground pepper

1 small white or red onion, sliced into slivers

1 garlic clove, minced

1 or 2 serrano or jalapeno chiles, minced

2 medium, firm tomatoes

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 ripe but firm avocado, diced

¼ to ½ cup cilantro (to taste)

6 ounces bag baby spinach

Cut fish into ½-inch cubes, removing bones. Place in a large bowl and add lime juice. Make sure the fish is covered. Wrap bowl and refrigerate six to seven hours, stirring once in awhile.

Add salt and pepper to taste and toss together. Toss in onion, garlic, chiles, tomatoes and olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for another hour. Stir in the avocado and cilantro and gently toss together.

Line plates or bowls with spinach leaves, remove ceviche with a slotted spoon and top the spinach just before serving.

Hot and Numb Fish Soup

Adapted from jeanetteshealthyliving.com/chinese-szechuan-spicy-fish-soup/

1 pound eelpout

Marinade

1 egg white

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons rice wine

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Soup

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

1 tablespoon szechuan hot bean sauce (any hot red bean paste will work)

1 1-inch piece of ginger, peeled and sliced

4 cloves garlic, sliced

1 scallion cut into ½-inch pieces

1 tablespoon szechuan peppercorns (available in some supermarkets in envelopes)

¼ cup dried red chili peppers

1 tablespoon rice wine

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 cups fish or chicken stock

2 celery stalks, sliced

1 cup napa cabbage, cut up ( prefer 1 or more cups of bean sprouts)

Cooked rice

Cut fish into two-inch pieces. Mix with marinade and let sit for 20 minutes.

Heat oil in a large pot. Add hot bean sauce and stir about a minute or until fragrant. Add ginger, garlic, half of the scallions, szechuan peppercorns and dried chili peppers. Cook until fragrant, about 1-2 minutes, being careful not to burn. Add rice wine and soy sauce, then stir a minute. Add stock and bring to a boil. Add celery and napa cabbage to another soup pot or wok. Pour soup over top of fish and bring to a boil. Simmer 15 minutes covered until fish is cooked.

Remove fish and vegetables with a slotted spoon and serve over rice or by itself.