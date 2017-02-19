Chef's Hat: Not your usual chicken salad sandwich

Grapes are one of the traditional ingredients added to chicken salad. But there are many other fruits that can add a bit of sweetness to that otherwise dull, chicken sandwich. Mandarin oranges, dried apricots, cranberries and apples are great ways to add some zing to that plain sandwich.

In addition, a few herbs, whether it's a bit of parsley, basil or tarragon, add that little bit of something that greatly enhances the flavor of chicken.

The Chicken Salad with Mandarin Oranges & Almonds recipe originally used dried apricots. But I found using mandarin oranges was a better way to add a bit of sweetness and not add the chewiness that dried apricots can bring to a recipe. Also, adding a bit of lemon juice or Dijon mustard to the traditionally used mayonnaise gave the recipe more zing.

I'm not sure what makes the "ultimate" chicken salad so good. It might be the combination of mayonnaise and sour cream that makes a rich, creamy base. If you are counting calories, you can substitute light or fat-free sour cream.

Forget the white bread and try a multigrain, sourdough, rye, ciabatta or a croissant to add the final touch to your chicken salad sandwich.

If you don't have leftover chicken, you can use canned chicken or fry some chicken breasts or chicken thighs. But if you can use leftover chicken of some sort, whether it's fried or a rotisserie chicken, you'll have more flavor in your chicken salad.

Forget about having cold leftover chicken. With a bit of chopping, seasoning and mixing, you can whip up a gourmet chicken salad sandwich. Happy Eating!

Chicken Salad with Mandarin Oranges & Almonds

4 cups cooked chicken

¾ to 1 cup mayonnaise (for a slightly lighter flavor, use a mayo with olive oil)

1 cup mandarin oranges (drained)

½ cup almonds, slightly toasted

½ cup minced green onions

3 tablespoons parsley (fresh, if possible)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt

Pepper

8 croissants, split

Lettuce leaves

In a medium-sized bowl, combine the chicken, mayo (start with ¾ cup and add more if the mixture is too dry), mandarin oranges, almonds, green onions, parsley and lemon juice. Mix well.

Taste, and then add a small amount of salt and pepper to season.

If desired, warm the buns in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes. Open each croissant and place a lettuce leaf on the bottom, fill with chicken salad mixture and top with remaining half of the croissant. Serve immediately.

Chicken Salad with Cranberries and Sunflower Seeds

2 cups shredded chicken

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced dried cranberries

¼ cup sunflower seeds

¼ cup diced red onions

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

½ teaspoon dried basil

7-Grain or Multi-Grain Bread, toasted if desired

In a medium-sized bowl, combine the chicken, celery, cranberries, sunflower seeds and red onions. Toss until everything is mixed.

In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise and mustard. Mix well. Add the salt, pepper and basil. Mix well.

Add the mayonnaise mixture to the chicken and stir until combined. Spoon onto bread and serve immediately.

The Supposed Ultimate Chicken Salad Sandwich

3 cups cooked chicken

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ cup chopped celery

2 cups seedless grapes, red or green, cut in half

1 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Lettuce leaves

Ciabatta rolls or croissants

In a medium-sized bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper. Mix until well combined. Add the chicken, celery and grapes. Place in refrigerator and chill at least an hour.

Remove from refrigerator and add the nuts.

Heat rolls or croissants in a 250-degree oven for 10 minutes. Place a lettuce leaf into the bottom of the bun or croissant and top with the chicken salad. Serve immediately.